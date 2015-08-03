Di Maria 'taking a step up' - Silva

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva believes Angel di Maria will be "taking a step up" should he complete his move from Manchester United.

Di Maria joined United at the start of last season for a British transfer record £59.7million, but failed to settle at Old Trafford as he struggled with injuries and loss of form.

Now on the brink of a switch to PSG, the Argentinian is moving to a bigger club, claims Silva.

"I think that people now need to respect PSG as a club, and our position as one of the big clubs in Europe," he said.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are probably on another level, but after that if you are joining PSG it means you are probably taking a step up.

"We went further than any English clubs in Europe last year - even beating the English champions.

"Every season we keep our best players despite much interest, and always add the best players in Europe. How many clubs can say that?

"The vision our owners have for this club is very clear, and that is for PSG to be the best."