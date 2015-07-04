Di Maria will come good at United - Rojo

Angel di Maria is on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Marcos Rojo confident his Manchester United and Argentina team-mate will come good next season.

Di Maria endured a difficult first season in the Premier League, having initially made a bright start to life in England, following his £59.7million switch from Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old's woes have alerted Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but the player has no plans to leave Manchester.

And Rojo - preparing for the Copa America final alongside Di Maria in Chile - believes his team-mate will prove his worth at Old Trafford.

"People forget Di Maria last season was adapting to a new league," said Rojo, according to quotes published in The Mirror.

"They just saw a big transfer fee, and maybe didn't think about England being very different from Spain – it's a lot more physical.

"He's one of the best in the world and on his day can do things like Messi and Ronaldo, that's the level he's on.

"I'm sure this coming season we will see very special things from him."

Di Maria registered 10 assists and scored three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term as United finished fourth and qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-offs.