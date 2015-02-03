Di Natale announces intention to leave Udinese

Since moving to the Stadio Friuli in 2004 the veteran striker has become one of Italy's top marksmen with 184 league goals for the club.

He became one of a select group in November when he notched up the 200th Serie A goal of his career, Di Natale firing Udinese into a lead against Chievo to reach the milestone in what was his 400th league appearance.

His domestic form has earned him 42 Italy caps and plenty of admirers around Europe - including Liverpool and Milan - but he has remained loyal to Udinese.

Such is his commitment to the club, he shelved plans to retire at the end of the 2013-14 campaign for one more year, but as that nears its end Di Natale has announced he will not sign a new deal.

Di Natale is quoted in Tuesday's Gazzetta dello Sport saying: "In June, I will not renew [my contract], I will leave Udinese."

Reports have linked the 37-year-old with a move to the United States after a lucrative offer from an unnamed MLS side, however specific details remain unclear.