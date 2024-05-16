Diogo Dalot hails the influence of Paolo Maldini on his Manchester United career

By
published

The Manchester United defender has been discussing his 2020 loan move to AC Milan

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA via Getty Images)

Diogo Dalot has hailed the influence of Italian legend Paolo Maldini on his career and how his 2018 loan move to AC Milan aided his Manchester United career. 

The Portuguese full-back signed for the Red Devils from Porto as an 18-year-old in 2018 and after two seasons as a bit-part player, where injuries and competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka limited his first-team minutes, he joined AC Milan on loan for the 2020/21 campaign. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.