Djourou rubbishes Arsenal exit talk

The Switzerland international joined the Gunners' ranks as a trainee in 2002 before making his first-team debut in 2004.

His time with the North London club has now seen him become the current longest serving player at Emirates Stadium, despite being just 25-years-old.

However, having made just 14 Premier League starts last term, Djourou is believed to have grown disillusioned with life at Arsenal.

Napoli are thought to be heading the queue should the Gunners opt to sell, but the defender was keen to stress that he is not pursuing a move away from the club.

"I just want to deny what has been in the press about my transfer," Djourou told his Twitter followers.

"It isn't true at all. I have been at Arsenal for 10 years now and I am always committed."