Don't follow Di Maria or Falcao examples, Van Gaal warns Depay

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has urged Memphis Depay to become a team player or risk being shipped out of Old Trafford like Angel di Maria and Radamel Falcao.

Depay was an unused substitute in United's 3-0 win over Everton on Saturday amid concerns over the Netherlands international's attitude this season.

Di Maria, now at Paris Saint-Germain, and United's former loan striker Falcao were both criticised by Van Gaal last term before leaving the club.

And, in a bid to improve Depay's mentality, Van Gaal revealed assistant Ryan Giggs had spoken to the 21-year-old about the requirements of playing regularly at United.

"Ryan has already given advice to him but the player is responsible for his own deeds," the Dutchman told reporters.

"You have to give respect to your team philosophy.

"We have seen that some players cannot adapt to the team philosophy. You cannot know in advance before you buy them. You have to wait and see.

"That happened with Angel di Maria and Falcao."

Depay worked with Van Gaal as part of the Netherlands squad and started life at United impressively following his close-season move from PSV.

When asked what Depay had to do to fulfil his potential, ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow, Van Gaal added: "I only discuss that with Memphis, not with you.

"Do I still believe in him? Of course.

"The problem with young players is they are not consistent. That you have to learn. We have to give him time."