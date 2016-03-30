Dortmund open to €100m Aubameyang bid

Borussia Dortmund would be open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the event of a world-record transfer bid, according to sporting director Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Gabon international has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid in future and has been linked with a sensational move at the end of the season.

Reports in Spain in the past week have suggested that Zinedine Zidane's side are readying an offer which could rival the record €100million fee that they paid Tottenham to sign Gareth Bale in 2013.

And Watzke admits that such an amount would force Dortmund to consider parting with the striker, who has scored 35 goals in all competitions this season.

"If at some point we get an offer of €100million or €120m for Aubameyang, then we'll talk," he told Kicker.

Aubameyang, who signed a new five-year contract at Signal Iduna Park last July, suggested recently that he is in no rush to force an exit from the Bundesliga.

"I've never hidden that I'd like to play for Real Madrid one day, but I extended my contract with Dortmund until 2020 for a reason," he told Kicker. "I feel very good here."