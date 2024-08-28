'Sir Jim Ratcliffe won't hesitate to make a change. There will be no hiding place at Manchester United for Erik ten Hag: the club are expecting improved results very quickly': Legend fires warning to Red Devils boss

Dwight Yorke has insisted Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be “ruthless” in his decision making at Manchester United, warning manager Erik ten Hag that results must improve quickly.

United lost 2-1 at Brighton last weekend, conceding a last-minute goal after another unconvincing performance. Questions are already being asked of Ten Hag, whose future was in doubt after a poor league campaign in 2023-24, although victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final led to a new contract.

And former United striker Yorke has claimed new owner Ratcliffe will not be overly patient in his pursuit of success.

"You don’t get to be one of the wealthiest men in the UK if you aren’t ruthless and I think Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be the same at Manchester United when it comes to managers," Yorke told Lord Ping . "He is obviously very successful and you don’t get to the top just by being nice. You have to be ruthless in business and football is now the same.

"There will be no hiding place at United for Erik ten Hag and even though he has been given a new deal, the club are expecting improved results very quickly. They have now lost to Brighton and scraped past Fulham and I expect Sir Jim Ratcliffe won’t hesitate to make a change."

Dwight Yorke has had his say on Ten Hag's management at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked if Ten Hag could guide United to a league title, Yorke added: “Erik ten Hag can one day win the league with Manchester United, but the mindset and the approach has to be totally different.

“United would be happy finishing fourth. There's a difference. Everyone in the chain at United will have the same mindset and that’s so far from where the club should be.

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe is ‘ruthless’, says Yorke (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Seeing where United are now makes me incredibly sad, but you get used to it. You get used to that after realising that the club are now at this level.

“Times have changed and the club no longer even think about challenging for the title. It’s hard to comprehend from the club I used to play for. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for fans and former players but that’s the harsh reality of it.”

