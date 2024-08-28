'Sir Jim Ratcliffe won't hesitate to make a change. There will be no hiding place at Manchester United for Erik ten Hag: the club are expecting improved results very quickly': Legend fires warning to Red Devils boss

By
published

Dwight Yorke has given his thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwight Yorke has insisted Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be “ruthless” in his decision making at Manchester United, warning manager Erik ten Hag that results must improve quickly.

United lost 2-1 at Brighton last weekend, conceding a last-minute goal after another unconvincing performance. Questions are already being asked of Ten Hag, whose future was in doubt after a poor league campaign in 2023-24, although victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final led to a new contract.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.