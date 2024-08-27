Manchester United reach 'total agreement' over next buy: report

Manchester United have had a huge summer in the transfer market. It's not over just yet, though, with another player coming through the door.

The Red Devils have added players in defence and attack, signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich pair, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt. There may yet be significant outgoings, too, with Scott McTominay linked with an exit.

But another superstar is expected either way. Manchester United are still in the market for another player, with reports claiming it's a done deal.

United have made big statements in the transfer market (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

ESPN in Uruguay says that Manuel Ugarte will travel to England in the next few hours. Journalist Diego Munoz affirms this, saying the Uruguayan will sign his contract imminently.

This follows reports from Uruguayan newspaper El Pais via Sport Witness, which claim the deal is “practically closed”. Ugarte now appears set for the switch.

VIDEO Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

Manchester United began pursuing Ugarte at the start of the window but links went cold after reports emerged of Paris Saint-Germain's asking price being too expensive for United. FourFourTwo confirmed earlier during the transfer window, however, that United could return for Ugarte after pursuing other options.

PSG only signed Ugarte last summer from Sporting but the 23-year-old fell behind Vitinha in the pecking order at Parc Des Princes. Since then, Joao Neves has joined, starring in recent cameos off the bench.

Ugarte is poised to join United (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a move that makes a lot of sense. Ugarte is a superb midfielder who can provide defensive cover for Kobbie Mainoo – though it may be preferrable for Ten Hag to play a midfield three rather than a double-pivot in order to get the best out of Mainoo.

Ugarte is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

