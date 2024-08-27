Manchester United give green light for experienced star to leave before deadline day: report

Manchester United’s busy transfer window could continue right up to Friday’s deadline amid a report that one of their senior stars has been made available for transfer.

The Red Devils have brought in four new faces so far, with £140million being spent on Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui, while the club are continuing to work on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

There have also been outgoings, with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala and Facundo Pellistri all parting company as the club look to recoup funds in order to meet their PSR commitments.

A host of further players are believed to have uncertain futures with the club, including Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has told GiveMeSport that the club would be willing to sell him if a ‘good proposal’ is received.

However, he adds that despite ‘a lot of noise’, there are no bids on the table for the 32-year-old, who is now into the final year of the Red Devils contract he signed when he joined in 2022.

Eriksen saw his playing time ebb away last year, as he made just 12 starts in the Premier League, while he has been an unused substitute in both of Manchester United's Premier League games so far this season.

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United holds the FA Cup trophy, 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new regime look to be serious in revamping the playing squad and given Eriksen’s diminishing role last season, if they are able to get a fee for the Dane and remove his £150,000-a-week from the wage bill, that would work from a business point of view. Eriksen is currently valued at €8million by Transfermarkt.

