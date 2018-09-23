Dybala can play as a striker – Allegri

Paulo Dybala can play as a striker for Juventus, according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Dybala has only started two of Juve's opening four Serie A games, the reigning champions making a perfect start to the campaign to be top of the table.

Allegri said he needed to work around the Argentina international's strengths, suggesting the 24-year-old could play as a striker.

"I could play Dybala as striker. I think it's possible, yes. If you remember, this is something we already tried a couple of season ago," he said.

"If we play with this system, we need two wingers playing more offensive because Paulo is not a player who only plays in the box, he likes coming back and he makes the team play very well. Therefore, I have to use him according to his characteristics.

Game mode | September 22, 2018

"If he plays as striker then we need our wingers and midfielders coming into the box to finalise the play, otherwise it is difficult to score goals."

Juve have scored nine goals in their opening four league games and visit Frosinone on Sunday.