Ed Woodward praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and backs under-fire Manchester United manager to turn things around

Ed Woodward believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an ideal Manchester United manager because he “syncs” with the club’s vision.

Solskjaer has come under fire after the Red Devils’ poor start to the season, which could see them fall 18 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool if they lose to their fierce rivals on Sunday.

Woodward himself has also faced plenty of criticism as United continue to wait for their first title of the post-Alex Ferguson era.

But the club’s executive vice-chairman insists United are moving in the right direction, despite currently sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

“I understand the scrutiny; it’s part of the job,” Woodward told United We Stand. “We have to do everything that we possibly can to get back to winning the Premier League. We are not successful until we do. Second is not success, we have to win the Premier League.

“I feel that we are on the right track to get back to that point but we are going to have to be patient.

“The communication of the high level direction and vision and strategy that we had from a football perspective had become blurred.

"We hired Ole because he syncs with that vision. The people and structures that we are putting in place are there to support that vision are in place for now and in the future.”

“Winning, playing attacking football with players that have an ‘x-factor’, and giving youth a chance," he added when asked to describe the club’s vision.

“Added to that, we want players to come in who respect their team-mates, the club, the history. They must understand that they are creating a legacy by coming to Manchester United. Nobody is bigger than the club.

"There should be both a humbleness and an arrogance. Humble when you are on the team coach and you wear the club suit, you do up your top button and wear your tie, you represent the club in the right way. Then you sign autographs for the people who pay your wages.

"Then, when you go into the dressing room, you put the red shirt on and you feel arrogant, self assured. As Michael Carrick said in his book, you want to take the ball, you want the ball in tight spaces, you want a never-say-die spirit. Ole has brought a lot of the discipline back.

“Whatever manager we have has to buy into that philosophy and Ole is a walking, talking version of that. Let’s let this play out with Ole in terms of the culture reboot.”

