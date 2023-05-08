Eden Hazard deals humiliating snub to Chelsea over possible return to Stamford Bridge - report

Eden Hazard will not be returning to Stamford Bridge this summer, leaving Chelsea fans' hopes of being reunited with their former talisman dashed.

Spanish outlet Marca report that the Belgium international is not interested in returning to west London, despite struggling for game time at Real Madrid. Chelsea are thought to be very interested in making a move for a player that left the club for the Spanish capital in 2019. Hazard has indicated, however, that he would prefer to see out the final year of his contract at Real, despite being a bit-part player, in a move which has been described as a humiliating snub to his former employer.

Hazard was a revelation at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, scoring 110 goals in 352 first-team appearances after joining from French side Lille. Hazard's inspirational performances were key in securing Premier League crowns in 2015 and 2017. He was named Premier League player of the year during the first of those two league-winning campaigns.

Since signing for Real, in a massive €85m switch, in 2019, the story has been very different, however. Hazard has had to deal with a string of injury issues, which have limited him to just 75 appearances in four seasons. The winger has scored just seven goals during that period, with many Real fans desperate to see him leave.

Los Blancos are keen to remove Hazard from the wage bill, with Chelsea linked with a cut-price move for their former superstar. However, Hazard's indication that he would rather warm the Madrid bench than return to Stamford Bridge will be a tough pill to swallow for many Blues.