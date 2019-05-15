Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Eden Hazard's Real Madrid move in serious doubt?

What the papers say

The future of AlexisSanchez could be away from Manchester United, but the Old Trafford club may still be forced to pay for the Chilean next season, the Daily Mirror reports. Sanchez, who has struggled for goals since moving from Arsenal, could switch to Inter Milan over the summer – but the paper reports that a loan deal is most likely, which would see United paying half his £500,000-a-week wages.

Sticking with Old Trafford departures, and the Independent reports that Real Madrid have made a bid for World Cup-winning midfielder PaulPogba. The paper adds that United are open to a deal worth £150 million.

Important to win Well done lads!Proud to have achieved 100 caps and share it with everyone! #comeonbelgium#family — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) March 24, 2019

EdenHazard‘s will-he-won’t-he move to Real Madrid has skidded to a halt, with Chelsea holding out for £100m and the Spanish club only offering £86m, reports the Evening Standard.

Gareth Bale may be on the way out of Real Madrid, but the Welsh star does not want to return to Tottenham, the Daily Mirror reports. The winger isn't keen to leave without his £600,000-a-week contract being honoured and would only join a club of Real Madrid’s calibre, the paper adds.

Season done Thanks for your amazing support throughout #LCFCpic.twitter.com/FEfAQjCewh— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 12, 2019

Manchester United have rekindled an interest in Leicester’s HarryMaguire after being put off by the £90m asking price for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, reports the Independent.

PSG join Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in transfer battle for Ajax hot prospect David Nereshttps://t.co/BwhdGBfisxpic.twitter.com/v9KU2UjjQG— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) May 14, 2019

Antoine Griezmann set for Barcelona after announcing Atlético departure @michaelbutler18https://t.co/387POZCWi2pic.twitter.com/jRMcBJGRd5— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 14, 2019

Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona will want at least €100 million (£87m) for the former Liverpool man as the Brazilian heads towards the exit at the Nou Camp, Sport reports.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon (Mark Kerton/PA)

Ryan Sessegnon: Fulham’s 18-year-old defender favours a move to Tottenham over Manchester United, the Evening Standard says.

Matthijs de Ligt: The tussle for the Ajax centre-back may be over, with Barcelona closing in on a deal for the 19-year-old, according to Marca.

