Edinburgh boost play-off hopes by holding champions Kelty Hearts to a draw

Newly-crowned cinch Scottish League Two champions Kelty Hearts had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh at Ainslie Park.

The visitors, who clinched the title with a win over Stenhousemuir last weekend, led through a brilliant flick and volley from Jamie Barjonas in the 48th minute.

Alfie Agyeman could have increased Kelty’s lead on the hour but he was denied by a brilliant save from Edinburgh keeper Brian Schwake.

Ryan Shanley equalised for Edinburgh from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to boost their play-off hopes after two successive defeats.