Edinburgh boost play-off hopes by holding champions Kelty Hearts to a draw
By PA Staff published
Newly-crowned cinch Scottish League Two champions Kelty Hearts had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh at Ainslie Park.
The visitors, who clinched the title with a win over Stenhousemuir last weekend, led through a brilliant flick and volley from Jamie Barjonas in the 48th minute.
Alfie Agyeman could have increased Kelty’s lead on the hour but he was denied by a brilliant save from Edinburgh keeper Brian Schwake.
Ryan Shanley equalised for Edinburgh from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to boost their play-off hopes after two successive defeats.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.