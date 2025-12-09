UWCL: Will Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United qualify for the quarter-finals?

Who will qualify for the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League?

With four games of the league phase played, it is all to play for in the Women’s Champions League.

Two matches remain and as it stands, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all sit in the top 12.

After Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City made it to last year's quarter-finals, will we see three English teams in the last eight again this year?

How does it work?

We previously saw 16 teams involved in the previous group stage format - four groups of four teams who played each other home and away.

The new format, introduced this season, incorporates a single league phase featuring 18 teams, with each team facing six different teams in the league phase - half of those matches played at home and half of them away.

Who progresses?

The 18 teams in the league phase are ranked, based on the points they win - with the traditional three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

After all six matches have been played, the top four sides will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals as the seeded teams, while teams ranked 13 to 18 will be eliminated. The teams finishing fifth to 12th will compete in a two-legged play-off to determine who will join the top four teams in the last eight. Note, the four seeded teams will play the second leg of their quarter-finals at home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Champions League: standings after four matches Position Team Points 1 (QF) Barcelona (Spain) 10 2 (QF) OL Lyonnes (France) 10 3 (QF) Wolfsburg (Germany) 9 4 (QF) Manchester United (England) 9 5 (Play-off) Bayern Munich (Germany) 9 6 (Play-off) Chelsea (England) 8 7 (Play-off) Real Madrid (Spain) 7 8 (Play-off) Juventus (Italy) 7 9 (Play-off) Atletico Madrid (Spain) 6 10 (Play-off) Arsenal (England) 6 11 (Play-off) Leuven (Belgium) 5 12 (Play-off) Paris FC (France) 5 13 (Eliminated) Valerenga (Norway) 4 14 (Eliminated) Twente (Netherlands) 2 15 (Eliminated) Benfica (Portugal) 1 16 (Eliminated) Roma (Italy) 1 17 (Eliminated) St. Polten (Austria) 1 18 (Eliminated) PSG (France) 0

Who needs what?

Arsenal

Last year's Champions League winners Arsenal sit 10th on six points after just two wins against Benfica and Real Madrid from their first four games.

They opened their campaign with a loss to Lyon after two goals from Melchie Dumornay sunk the Gunners at home.

Their most disappointing loss however came in the 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich. Up two goals and cruising at half-time, they threw away their lead to lose in dramatic style in Germany.

They face Twente and OH Leuven in their final two games of the league phase and will be hoping to reassert some dominance in this competition as the current holders.

Chelsea

It is no secret that this is the trophy the Women's Super League champions are most desperate to win.

After falling short again last season, losing 8-2 on aggregate to Barcelona over two legs in the semi-final, Sonia Bompastor's side are hoping for a more fruitful campaign.

They look comfortable on eight points - an opening draw away against Twente was backed up with convincing wins against Paris FC (4-0) and St Polten (6-0), while a 1-1 draw against Barcelona before the international break was a marked improvement from last season.

They face Roma at home before heading to Wolfsburg in a tough final-round fixture, but their acquired points to date should see them through to the next stages.

Manchester United

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is Manchester United who are doing the best in this competition of all the English sides.

Finishing third in the WSL last season, they had to play two qualifying rounds to make it to this league phase, the first time they have ever seen this stage of the competition.

They have beaten Valerenga, Atletico Madrid and Mary Earps' PSG, but a hefty 5-2 defeat against Wolfsburg most recently gave them a stark reminder of exactly what it takes to compete in this competition.

Their nine points put them fourth in the current standings and in those all-important automatic qualification spots, but they face tough final fixtures - against eight-time winners Lyon and Juventus on the final matchday.