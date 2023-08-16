'Resilience, Phenomenal, Unreal' England are in their first World Cup final since 1966

England women are into the Women's World Cup final, after beating hosts Australia 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, in arguably their best performance of the tournament so far.

Ella Toone, back in the side in the absence of the suspended Lauren James, put the Lionesses ahead with a stunning first-half strike, before a stunning Sam Kerr strike levelled proceedings. With pressure building on England, however, Lauren Hemp capitalised on a defensive error to put the Lionesses ahead before Alessia Russo struck a winner minutes from time.

This is the first time that England's women's team have made a World Cup final – and it's the first time since 1966 that either the men or women have made the showpiece. Here's how Twitter reacted to the game…

VIDEO: Why Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

Another prediction correct 😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿GET IN THERE @Lionesses Proud of you all ❤️ https://t.co/A40KypdVrz pic.twitter.com/q62OzzP7eSAugust 16, 2023 See more

Fara Williams correctly predicted a 3-1 win in the semi-final.

Lauren Hemp 👏 👏 😍August 16, 2023 See more

The injured Fran Kirby was live-tweeting, with particular praise for her England colleague Hemp – who scored the second and made the third.

https://t.co/mmuoGS8P4l pic.twitter.com/iCp6IY6TcLAugust 16, 2023 See more

Leah Williamson is also there.

Unreal. Best in the world.August 16, 2023 See more

Ian Wright has been a consistent champion of women's football and has been Down Under for the tournament.

The entire office just screamed out loud so it's safe to say a lot of work is being done at the moment. #LionessesAugust 16, 2023 See more

They may not have the broadcast rights but they're excited all the same.

Fabulous from Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and all @Lionesses reaching #FIFAWWC final. Such resilience throughout this tournament, #Lionesses overcame injuries, suspensions and tough opponents. They always find a way.August 16, 2023 See more

Chief Football Writer at the Times, Henry Winter, pays tribute to the resilience of this side.

Wow #Lionesses. You are incredible!Come on England! ⚽️ https://t.co/zW1hklzy2mAugust 16, 2023 See more

Presenting legends Ant and Dec have been caught up in the excitement.

The @Lionesses have done it. World Cup finalists 󠁧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️ The @WelshGuardsBand played a rousing rendition of Sweet Caroline at today’s Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace 🎵 Good times never seemed so good ❤️ #Lionesses #FIFAWWC #AUSENGHear more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NVqYt9QTWVAugust 16, 2023 See more

The British Army played Sweet Caroline in tribute to the win.

What a performance @Lionesses.Just one more game to go...Bring on Sunday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cYyDIeLpguAugust 16, 2023 See more

The Prime Minister himself has leant his congrats…

Come on!Phenomenal semi-final win from the @Lionesses. World Cup Final here we come! #FIFAWWC https://t.co/wEzJdDxRLeAugust 16, 2023 See more

…As has the leader of the opposition.

More on England women and the Women's World Cup 2023

Is this the greatest women's football advert ever? Orange in France have delivered a stunning piece of filmmaking for the Women's World Cup 2023. Lauren James will be available for the final, after missing the last two games through suspension following her petulant stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.

Alex Greenwood has told FFT that she believes the development in the Lionesses recently is more mentality-focused than ability-based, while Christine Sinclair has spoken of her longevity. Intriguingly, Canada women’s head coach comes from a small town in County Durham – just like the men's – and FFT met Bev Priestman ahead of the tournament. Should football mic up referees? What we've learned from the Women's World Cup.

You can download the wallchart for the tournament, too.