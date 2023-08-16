'Resilience, Phenomenal, Unreal' England are in their first World Cup final since 1966

By Mark White
published

England women have reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time ever – and it's a huge deal

England are in a first World Cup final since 1966: Katie Robinson, Rachel Daly and teammates of England huddle with Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England, following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
England women are into the Women's World Cup final, after beating hosts Australia 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, in arguably their best performance of the tournament so far.

Ella Toone, back in the side in the absence of the suspended Lauren James, put the Lionesses ahead with a stunning first-half strike, before a stunning Sam Kerr strike levelled proceedings. With pressure building on England, however, Lauren Hemp capitalised on a defensive error to put the Lionesses ahead before Alessia Russo struck a winner minutes from time. 

This is the first time that England's women's team have made a World Cup final – and it's the first time since 1966 that either the men or women have made the showpiece. Here's how Twitter reacted to the game…

VIDEO: Why Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

Fara Williams correctly predicted a 3-1 win in the semi-final.

The injured Fran Kirby was live-tweeting, with particular praise for her England colleague Hemp – who scored the second and made the third.

Leah Williamson is also there.

Ian Wright has been a consistent champion of women's football and has been Down Under for the tournament.

They may not have the broadcast rights but they're excited all the same. 

Chief Football Writer at the Times, Henry Winter, pays tribute to the resilience of this side. 

Presenting legends Ant and Dec have been caught up in the excitement.

The British Army played Sweet Caroline in tribute to the win.

The Prime Minister himself has leant his congrats…

…As has the leader of the opposition. 

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 