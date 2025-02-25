England boss Thomas Tuchel holds talks over shock call-up: report

By
published

England manager Thomas Tuchel is preparing to name his first Three Lions squad ahead of next month's World Cup qualifying double-header

England&#039;s German Thomas Tuchel arrives to attend the draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup European qualifiers at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, on December 13, 2024.
England boss Thomas Tuchel is gearing up for his first games in charge of the Three Lions (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

England’s Thomas Tuchel era is set to get underway next month, when the new Three Lions boss takes to the Wembley dugout for the first time.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss was confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor last year, following Lee Carsley’s interim period in charge after Southgate’s post-Euro 2024 resignation.

England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign begins with a home doubleheader against Albania and Latvia next month, meaning Tuchel’s first squad is due in the next couple of weeks.

Tuchel holds Ben White talks

Arsenal FC defender Ben White

Ben White has been on a self-imposed England exile (Image credit: Getty Images)

As is always the case with a new England boss, all eyes will be on Tuchel’s maiden selection, with the German having spent these first few weeks of his tenure attending live games and also reaching out to players in person and via video calls.

And according to The Telegraph, one of these conversations has been with Arsenal defender Ben White, who withdrew himself from consideration for the national team after he dropped out of England’s World Cup camp in Qatar in 2022.

Ben White file photo

Ben White's last England appearance came in March 2022 (Image credit: Lee Smith)

The Gunners defender has made just four England appearances, winning his last cap in March 2022 when he played the first half of the 3-0 friendly win against the Ivory Coast at Wembley. Tuchel was asked about White’s situation during his unveiling last year, confirming he would be reaching out to the 27-year-old.

“Yes. I will reach out to him [White],” Tuchel said. “It should be clean and a clean start and a clear narrative. It starts from January. I will be in the stadiums from January. I will also not distract the players and they should just know, ‘OK, the boss is there from January.’

"Then I will of course try to speak to them, but also be respectful to the schedule that they have, because the schedule is busy in January, especially in the Premier League.”

The report confirms that Tuchel has reached out to White, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best right-backs in the world, but the ‘exact details’ of the pair’s conversation remain private, while Arsenal will continue to support White’s decision, whatever that ends up being.

England manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was named as Gareth Southgate's successor last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, if Tuchel is to convince White – who is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt – to return to the England set-up, it would be a huge boost for their 2026 World Cup hopes.

While White has been sidelined with a knee injury for a sizable chunk of the current season, he returned to action at the weekend and players with his versatility are like gold dust when it comes to tournament football. White is both one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs and one of the best right-backs and his selection should be a no-brainer.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Morgan Rogers

Is Morgan Rogers injured this week? Premier League injury update on Aston Villa midfielder
Nicolas Jackson

Is Nicolas Jackson injured this week? Premier League injury update on Chelsea forward
Chelsea comprehensively beat Southampton in the return fixture earlier this season

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton: Live stream, TV details for midweek Premier League clash
See more latest