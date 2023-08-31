England squad for September games announced: Young duo set to make senior debut in upcoming matches

The England squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly against Scotland in September has been announced, with Gareth Southgate handing two players their first call-ups to the senior squad.

Fresh from winning the U21 Euros in the summer, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been selected for the senior squad for the first time. Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who has managed two goals in the first three games of the season, could also be set to make his debut for Southgate's side.

England take on Ukraine on Saturday 9 September for their fifth Euro 2024 qualifier, and a win would see them go nine points clear in Group C - though Italy will still have two games in hand on the Three Lions. The top two sides automatically qualify for Euro 2024.

Nketiah has been rewarded with his strong start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following that qualifier, England will then travel to Glasgow to take on Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday 12 September. Marking the first meeting between the two sides in 1872 - and the first-ever international football match played - the game is being billed as the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace trio Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Sam Johnstone all make the squad, while Nick Pope failed to be selected.

Though under pressure to leave them out, Southgate has also stuck with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson. The former has struggled for minutes at the beginning of the season, while Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia led to concerns he have sacrificed his place with England.

Meanwhile, Southgate has taken the decision to leave out one-time favourite Raheem Sterling again.

Sterling has failed to make the last three England squads now, with a hamstring injury last March keeping him out of the England squad for victories over Italy and Ukraine, while a lack of form meant he withdrew himself from the reckoning in June.

Despite a strong start to the season with Chelsea, though, Southgate has still decided not to include Sterling.

England squad for September games in full

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

GK: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

DF: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

DF: Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

DF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

DF: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq)

MF: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

MF: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

FW: Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Southgate has selected his 26-man squad

