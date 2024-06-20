England v Denmark Euro 2024 clash could be played under a closed roof

England could play their second Euro 2024 match under a closed roof

England are making their final preparations for their Euro 2024 Group C clash against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate’s men began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday evening and know that a win over the Danes in Frankfurt could be enough to seal their progression to the last-16 as group winners.

But as Southgate puts the finishing touches to his gameplan, there is one variable which he may have adjust to.

The weather in Germany has flared up this week, with torrential rain sweeping across the country as a severe weather warning was issued across the western and central regions of the country on Wednesday.

This has seen the closure of fan zones in Berlin, Dortmund, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen, with Cologne also calling off extra tournament events ahead of Scotland’s Wednesday evening clash against Switzerland.

The England training camp was hit by a storm on Tuesday evening, but players were able to train as normal on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday afternoon clash in Frankfurt.

Stadium staff look to clear flooding during Turkey vs Georgia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindful of the poor weather conditions sweeping across Germany, UEFA made the decision to close the roof of the Waldstadion earlier on Wednesday, with the Danes set to train at the ground later this evening.

This could now raises the prospect of the roof being closed for the Group C clash which kicks off at 5pm BST on Thursday.

A final decision is yet to be made, but UEFA may take solace in the Met Office’s forecast which gives just a ten per cent chance of rain when the match kicks off.

Whether or not the roof is closed, England will be looking to follow up Sunday’s win over Serbia which saw Jude Bellingham score the only goal of the game after 13 minutes.

Earlier that day, the Danes were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia, who England will face in their final group game on Tuesday.

