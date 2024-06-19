Euro 2024 police make controversial England vs Denmark call despite praise for fans, but there's better news about the beer

England fans will again be under close scrutiny when they travel to Frankfurt on Thursday to play Denmark in their second group game of Euro 2024.

Local police have categorised the game as ‘high risk’ after trouble broke out between Three Lions and Serbia supporters last week. Roughly 150 people were involved in violent scenes near the central station but just one Brit was arrested and sent home.

The decision to mirror Sunday’s ‘high-risk’ status for an England match allows local police to deploy greater numbers in Frankfurt, meaning those on the ground can expect to again be accompanied by a high volume of vans and riot officers.

In an easing of restrictions however supporters of both sides will be permitted to drink regular-strength alcohol inside the Waldstadion after a 2% limit was imposed in Gelsenkirchen.

Sky report one police chief commending England fans for their behaviour, saying “99.7% behaved exceptionally well”. Another, police chief said: “The vast majority of English fans are known for being open and spreading a positive atmosphere. We ask them to help ensure everyone adheres to the rules of being together. This will ensure that we all experience an unforgettable time together.”

In a statement released to the Guardian, Björn Thies, detective chief inspector of Frankfurt’s Hessen police, said: “We are vigilant and have taken all necessary precautions to be able to react quickly and effectively at any time

Riot police secure an area in Gelsenkirchen during Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“First and foremost, we rely on a de-escalating and communicative approach. We will consistently prevent any crimes we identify within the framework of proportionality and prosecute them by initiating appropriate proceedings.”

England face the Danes after a close-fought 1-0 win over Serbia to kick-off their Euros campaign. Kasper Hjulmand’s side had less joy against Slovenia, with a single Christian Eriksen goal undone in the 77th minute to leave England at the top of Group C.

Victory for the Three Lions would be enough to ensure their progression into the knock-out stages.

