Euro 2024 police make controversial England vs Denmark call despite praise for fans, but there's better news about the beer

England fans have been praised for their behaviour at Euro 2024 but will be closely watched by German police for Denmark game

A detailed view of a UEFA EURO 2024 branded cup with a pint of beer in it, held by a fan of England, prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
England fans were served 2% 'stadium beer' during their opening Euros game (Image credit: Getty Images)

England fans will again be under close scrutiny when they travel to Frankfurt on Thursday to play Denmark in their second group game of Euro 2024.

Local police have categorised the game as ‘high risk’ after trouble broke out between Three Lions and Serbia supporters last week. Roughly 150 people were involved in violent scenes near the central station but just one Brit was arrested and sent home.

Ben Mountain