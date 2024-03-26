England vs Belgium: Why have the names disappeared from England shirts?

By Mark White
published

England started the friendly against Belgium with names on the backs of their shirts… so where did they go?

England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England.
Where have the names gone from England players' shirts? (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

England started the friendly against Belgium with names on the backs of their shirts – only for them to disappear for the second half.

Back in the day, no names were printed on the backs of shirts. The phenomenon is relatively recent – a Premier League-era feature – with Euro 92 the first international tournament to feature England players on jerseys.

So… have we just binned them off completely halfway through a friendly?

Why have the names disappeared from England shirts?

It's all for a good cause. The names have dropped off the shirts for the second half against Belgium to raise awareness of how those who suffer with dementia can lose memories.

One in three are said to develop the disease in their lifetimes, with no cure for victims. England women have been part of a similar campaign in the past, with the Alzheimer’s Society and the FA having a partnership. 

England and Australia at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, west London on April 11, 2023. - Players from England and Australia will on Tuesday wear shirts without their names on the back tonight to raise awareness for dementia.

England women have raised awareness for dementia in the past (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“We hope this striking gesture with the player’s shirts will once again get fans across the country talking, and thinking about the signs and symptoms of dementia,” Kate Lee, the charity’s chief executive.

“By using football to shine a spotlight and increase awareness of dementia symptoms, we hope to not only encourage fans to donate towards our early diagnosis research, but also to support their loved ones just as much as they support their football team.

“This means taking crucial first steps in seeking a diagnosis if they suspect someone they care about may be affected. A diagnosis can be daunting but it’s better to know.”

The custom shirts will be auctioned after the match to raise funds to support Alzheimer’s Society research.

