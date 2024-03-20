England WON'T wear their purple away kit at Euro 2024 - here's why

England have a stunning new purple away kit – but you'll probably only see it in friendlies and World Cup qualifying.

This follows a rather disappointing pattern, too. The red kit with light blue detailing brought out for the 2022 World Cup was a thing of beauty, yet never got a run-out in Qatar. At Euro 2020, the Three Lions were presented with a blue change strip by Nike – and sadly, that never got an airing at the tournament, either.

You have to go back as far as the 2018 World Cup to find the last game England played in an away shirt – even the Lionesses didn't wear their lush coral jersey at the triumphant Euro 2022 tournament – but it's not just because of this recent history that the trend is set to continue.

England's beautiful away shirt from the last World Cup never was worn in Qatar (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England play Serbia and Denmark in their opening two Euro 2024 games. Gareth Southgate's team have been allocated as the away side in both – but given that both opponents have red as a home kit, there's no need to get the purple kit out of the wardrobe.

For the final group game, however, England face Slovenia – who usually play in white. As the home team for that fixture though, England will play in their new white home shirt once more, leaving Slovenia to their away shirt (probably blue). So no runout in the opening three fixtures. Boo.

Onto the next round – and with Euro 2024 kits dropping, we know what to expect, as if we couldn't guess. Potential opponents should England top the group: Austria (red), Wales (red), Romania (yellow), Slovakia (blue), Czech Republic (red)… or Poland, Turkey or Greece (white). Following that, it's Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland, Spain, Albania, Croatia or Italy. England would have to draw Germany or Croatia to play in their away kit – neither of which seems likely from the way the groups have been drawn.

Looks like England will be sticking with the home top, then (Image credit: Nike)

It then looks like France or Belgium in the semi-final with a matchup against Germany in the final, or more likely, Spain or Portugal. In short, the best chance that England have of wearing their away shirt at Euro 2024 is if Greece, Turkey or Poland finish third in their group (two of those nations aren't even confirmed for the tournament), making that a three-in-eight chance…

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Except it's actually a three in 16 shot – since there's a 50/50 chance that UEFA will draw England as the side wearing white. If England finish second in the group, it's a 50/50 chance against Germany in the next round, followed by likely candidates of Spain, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, France or Belgium. Not topping that group seems remote, right now, though.

Still, there are much bigger things to worry about. Wearing purple is the least of anyone's concerns if England don't top the group – and it's not exactly high up on the priorities either way. Maybe worth considering before you fork out the money for a replica, though…

More Euro 2024 stories

UEFA Euro 2024: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

Ben White, Jude Bellingham and the next generation: What we learned from Gareth Southgate’s England squad reveal