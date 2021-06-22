England vs Czech Republic: Line-ups revealed for England's last Euro 2020 group game
By Mark White
England target top of their Euro 2020 group, as Bukayo Saka and Harry Maguire come in for their first starts of the tournament
England vs Czech Republic kicks off at 8pm - and Gareth Southgate has shuffled his pack for the final Euro 2020 group game.
The Three Lions looked toothless for swathes of the match against Scotland, with the Auld Enemies playing out a 0-0 draw last Friday. In response, Southgate has rotated the attackers in his side to bring in new faces.
The absences of Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount following close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour after the match has also led to a couple of interesting selection decisions for the manager.
Harry Maguire, meanwhile, replaces Tyrone Mings on the left side of centre-back, as he steps up his return from injury.
England
4-2-3-1
1. Pickford
2. Walker
6. Stones
5. Maguire
3. Shaw
14. Phillips
4. Rice
25. Saka
7. Grealish
10. Sterling
9. Kane
Czech Republic
4-2-3-1
1. Vaclik
5. Coufal
3. Celustka
6. Kalas
18. Bofil
9. Holes
15. Soucek
12. Masopust
8. Darida
14. Jankto
10. Schick
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.