England vs Czech Republic: Line-ups revealed for England's last Euro 2020 group game

England vs Czech Republic kicks off at 8pm - and Gareth Southgate has shuffled his pack for the final Euro 2020 group game.

The Three Lions looked toothless for swathes of the match against Scotland, with the Auld Enemies playing out a 0-0 draw last Friday. In response, Southgate has rotated the attackers in his side to bring in new faces.

The absences of Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount following close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour after the match has also led to a couple of interesting selection decisions for the manager.

Harry Maguire, meanwhile, replaces Tyrone Mings on the left side of centre-back, as he steps up his return from injury.

England

4-2-3-1

1. Pickford

2. Walker

6. Stones

5. Maguire

3. Shaw

14. Phillips

4. Rice

25. Saka

7. Grealish

10. Sterling

9. Kane

Czech Republic

4-2-3-1

1. Vaclik

5. Coufal

3. Celustka

6. Kalas

18. Bofil

9. Holes

15. Soucek

12. Masopust

8. Darida

14. Jankto

10. Schick