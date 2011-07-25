Enrique launches attack on Newcastle board

The Spaniard expressed his displeasure at the sales of key players such as Andy Carroll and Kevin Nolan, claiming the club's transfer policy will prevent them from returning to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Indeed, the 25-year-old is widely expected to be the next big name to leave St James' Park, with Arsenal and Liverpool both said to be keen on signing the former Villarreal left-back.

And his comments about the club's owners on the social networking site could see him move another step closer to the exit door.

"They don't want spend in the club and bring quality players, that's why everybody [wants to] go," Enrique claimed.

"The club has allowed all the major players in the team to leave. Seriously, do you think this is the fault of the players?

"This club will never fight again to be among the top six with this policy.

"They tell lies all the time. They have not offered me more money.

"I think you fans are the best and you deserve the best, not what they are doing with the club. Thanks to everyone for supporting me."

Enrique has one year left on his contract with the Magpies, but manager Alan Pardew has claimed the Spaniard is unwilling to pen a new deal.

"He's made it pretty clear that he still won't sign a contract and that his future may be elsewhere," Pardew explained earlier this month.