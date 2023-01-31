Enzo Fernandez having Chelsea medical in Lisbon as Blues race to meet deadline: report
Chelsea officials have flown to Lisbon to put Fernandez through his paces ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline
Enzo Fernandez is reportedly undergoing a Chelsea medical in Portugal as the Blues rush to get a deal over the line before the end of transfer deadline day.
The Argentina international’s potential move to Stamford Bridge has been one of the biggest stories on the final day of business in the mid-season window – follow all the latest transfer updates here. (opens in new tab)
Reports earlier on Tuesday said that Benfica were refusing to accept Chelsea’s nine-figure bid (opens in new tab) for the World Cup winner, who only joined the Portuguese club last summer from River Plate.
But Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) say a breakthrough could be on the way, as the Premier League club have sent officials to Lisbon to complete a deal before the 11pm deadline.
Chelsea will give Fernandez a medical in the Portuguese capital, and they are prepared to trigger his €120m release clause.
The 22-year-old is said to want to join the London club today, but a potential complication is that Chelsea need to convince Benfica to allow them to pay the fee in instalments.
Chelsea have already been incredibly busy in the market this month, bringing in seven new faces.
Benoit Badiashile was first to join, before David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos arrived.
Joao Felix then moved to London on loan, before the headline capture of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto have both signed for the two-time Champions League winners, too.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
