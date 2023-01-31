Enzo Fernandez having Chelsea medical in Lisbon as Blues race to meet deadline: report

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly undergoing a Chelsea medical in Portugal as the Blues rush to get a deal over the line before the end of transfer deadline day.

The Argentina international's potential move to Stamford Bridge has been one of the biggest stories on the final day of business in the mid-season window – follow all the latest transfer updates here.

Reports earlier on Tuesday said that Benfica were refusing to accept Chelsea's nine-figure bid for the World Cup winner, who only joined the Portuguese club last summer from River Plate.

Enzo Fernandez shot to global attention at the World Cup with Argentina (Image credit: Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

But Sky Sports News say a breakthrough could be on the way, as the Premier League club have sent officials to Lisbon to complete a deal before the 11pm deadline.

Chelsea will give Fernandez a medical in the Portuguese capital, and they are prepared to trigger his €120m release clause.

The 22-year-old is said to want to join the London club today, but a potential complication is that Chelsea need to convince Benfica to allow them to pay the fee in instalments.

Chelsea have already been incredibly busy in the market this month, bringing in seven new faces.

Chelsea have had a hectic winter with Mykhaylo Mudryk being the big news prior to Fernandez (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Benoit Badiashile was first to join, before David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos arrived.

Joao Felix then moved to London on loan, before the headline capture of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto have both signed for the two-time Champions League winners, too.

