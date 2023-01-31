Chelsea and Benfica hit gridlock in talks over nine-figure Enzo Fernandez deal: report
Chelsea are pushing to make Enzo Fernandez a British record signing before the January deadline passes
Chelsea are yet to convince Benfica to sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a whopping €120 million, according to reports.
The Argentina international only joined the Portuguese club from River Plate last summer, but shot to stardom by winning the World Cup last month and claiming the tournament’s Best Young Player award.
Recent reports said that the Blues were on the brink of sealing a club-record deal (opens in new tab) for Fernandez on transfer deadline day.
The January transfer window closes at 11pm tonight for Premier League sides.
Fabrizio Romano’s (opens in new tab) latest update isn’t a promising one for Chelsea, as he says that Benfica president Rui Costa is yet to agree to a €120m (£105m) sale.
The Stamford Bridge club were hoping for a breakthrough overnight, but that hasn’t happened and they will continue to push for an agreement as the clock ticks down towards the deadline.
The eye-watering figure would be the biggest ever spent by Chelsea, with their previous transfer record standing at £97.5m for Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in 2021.
It would also set a new British transfer record, currently held by Manchester City’s £100m move for Jack Grealish the same year.
Chelsea have already been incredibly busy in the market this month, bringing in seven new faces.
Benoit Badiashile was first to join, before David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos arrived.
Joao Felix then moved to London on loan, before the headline capture of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto have both signed for the two-time Champions League winners, too.
More Chelsea stories
Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer (opens in new tab), with the West Ham (opens in new tab) midfielder also a transfer target for Chelsea (opens in new tab).
Chelsea have reopened talks over a move for Enzo Fernandez (opens in new tab), whom they were linked with at the start of January.
But the Blues look set to be beaten by Liverpool to the signature of Wolves star Matheus Nunes this summer (opens in new tab).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.