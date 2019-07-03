Manchester United man wants Old Trafford stay despite speculation

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly wants to stay at Old Trafford this summer, report L'Equipe.

Ligue 1 side Lyon are on the lookout for a centre-back and have made Bailly their leading target.

The Ivory Coast international endured a frustrating season last time out, making only eight Premier League starts in an injury-hit campaign.

And Lyon hoped that they would be able to prise him away from Manchester ahead of next season.

However, Bailly is not thought to be enthusiastic about the prospect of moving to the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon are now expected to turn their attention towards other targets.

READ MORE

5 things I want to see at Manchester United in 2019/20

Andy Mitten column: Rage and reality two very different things when it comes to Glazers and Manchester United fans