Eric Cantona 'confirms' his appointment as Manchester United manager

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona will be the new manager of Manchester United, with a full staff announcement yet to follow.

That was the message the Frenchman shared via Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The club are yet to confirm the appointment themselves, however (and we may be waiting on that one for... some time?).

The United legend has a history of weird remarks, from stuff about fish and trawlers to quoting King Lear at a Champions League draw. And while the club has a recent record on hiring managers based on their '90s playing credentials, FourFourTwo reckons this news might not be entirely credible.

The message follows the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager last Sunday, with the search for a new boss dominating headlines over the past week.

Mauricio Pochettino and Eric ten Haag appeared to be the frontrunners for the permanent job at the end of the season, with temporary candidates sounded out to take charge until the end of the season.

These include former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and ex-Borussia Dortmund gaffer Lucien Favre. Yet according to Cantona, the search is over.

"Hello my friends," the Instagram video began. "I would like to tell you in exclusivity that I am the new manager of Manchester United. I will tell you later the name of my great staff. See you soon."

Cantona is considered one of the greatest players in United history, racking up 82 goals in 185 appearances between 1992 and 1997. He was crucial in securing four Premier League titles and two FA Cups for Sir Alex Ferguson's side during that period.

Fans will undoubtedly enjoy the message from their former talisman, but... well, y'know. Never change, Eric.

