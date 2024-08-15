Erik ten Hag's Dutch ideology becoming clearer during Manchester United tenure

It is clear to see Erik ten Hag is trusting in what he knows best during his time at Manchester United.



The former Ajax boss, despite his criticism, has delivered success during a rocky period for the Red Devils, winning silverware in every season he has been at the helm. Expansive, transition-based football is the name of the game at Old Trafford, which has also left Manchester United defensively open.

In terms of recruitment, his ideology remains clear, Ten Hag has faith in his home country, the Netherlands. More specifically, players who have plied their trade in the past in the Eredivisie. Just two more of his former Ajax counterparts arrived at the club this week, as FourFourTwo looks at just how Erik conducts his business.

As highlighted by Sky Sports, Ten Hag has now sanctioned the signing of 11 players who have previous experience in Holland. Six of them - Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Christian Eriksen - have played at Ajax, with the latter the only one to not have played directly under him at some point in Amsterdam.

Tyrell Malacia and Sofyan Amrabat both boast previous spells at Feyenoord and Mason Mount spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem. Wout Weghorst, meanwhile, a short-term loanee at Manchester United, enjoyed a two-year period at AZ Alkmaar. Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee came through the academy ranks at Feyenoord, too.

It is perhaps a testament to their football skills that Ten Hag believes so many can cut it in what is known as one of the most physically demanding divisions in Europe, especially when considering the case made against Lisandro Martinez's arrival given his small frame. Those doubts were quickly put to bed.

“I don’t think about this,” Ten Hag said in his post-match press conference after his side beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup in May. “I am in a project and we are exactly where we want to be, we are constructing a team for the future. When I took over we were in a mess.

“The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity but you need the players to be available and a strong squad especially when you play in England and Europe. There is a lot of work to do but we have value in the squad, high potentials, the team is progressing and we are winning trophies.

Ten Hag has also highlighted success in Holland, perhaps more will trust in his methods if he continues to deliver silverware here in England. “Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad. If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do.”

De Ligt and Mazraoui are the latest players to reunite with Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

