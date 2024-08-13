Manchester United offered Barcelona star to fix problem position: report

Manchester United are reported to have been handed a golden chance to sign one of Barcelona's unwanted stars.

Erik ten Hag has already sanctioned deals to bring Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to the club this summer, with further recruitments expected in the shape of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui later this week. Elsewhere, the futures of Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho remain big questions to be answered.

But with there still some wriggle room for more additions, the Red Devils are said to have been offered a deal that could bolster their attack heading into the new season. Striker Rasmus Hojlund has been dealt another injury blow and Manchester United could now look to push on and strike a deal.

According to reports from Sport, Barcelona want to offload former Leeds United man Raphinha given their money troubles. Following the emergence of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha’s minutes have been reduced and a sale could be sanctioned for the Brazilian, given he only started a mere 17 times for Xavi's side last term.

The former Rennes star is thought to be happy in Spain at present. Still, Manchester United have been offered a cut-price deal for him, with their €60 million (£51.2m) asking price a dangling carrot somewhat for INEOS and their new footballing department to consider.

Sancho and Antony are both unfacing uncertain summers given they could leave the club before the August deadline, with the Red Devils keen to raise vital funds themselves to overhaul the squad Ten Hag inherited, after years of failing under the Glazers' ownership.

Raphinha is valued by Transfermarkt at €50million (£42million) and we here at FourFourTwo think it is a deal Manchester United should avoid until they focus on other areas of their squad instead. Ten Hag is especially light in midfield – and you would feel the money mooted would be better spent elsewhere at present, despite Raphinha's obvious talents.

