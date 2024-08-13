Manchester United offered Barcelona star to fix problem position: report

Manchester United have made some tidy summer additions and there could still be more to come at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reported to have been handed a golden chance to sign one of Barcelona's unwanted stars.

Erik ten Hag has already sanctioned deals to bring Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to the club this summer, with further recruitments expected in the shape of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui later this week. Elsewhere, the futures of Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho remain big questions to be answered.

