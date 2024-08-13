Manchester United in talks for shock Nottingham Forest star: report

Manchester United have had the busiest summer of all the so-called ‘Big Six’. Things could yet ramp up even further, however, with an offer made to a Nottingham Forest star.

The Red Devils kicked off their transfer window with the captures of two precocious talents for the future, in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Erik ten Hag has been looking for more defensive cover since, with Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt both pending announcement.

And it seems Manchester United are not done yet. Another defender has been touted, while midfield and forward areas could still be improved upon before the deadline.

Joshua Zirkzee was Manchester United's first summer signing (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Now, TNT Sports in Brazil claim that United are to move for Danilo Oliveira. Milan are also interested in the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

The report claims that Forest are open to a sale of around €40 million. This may well have to come down in order for the Red Devils to enter the frame, however.

Former Palmeiras star Danilo was linked extensively with Arsenal before making his Premier League move in 2023, even reacting to the interest in 2022, as per football.london. It was reported by HITC earlier this year that United held an interest, after the Brazilian's steady displays in English football.

Despite the interest, however, FourFourTwo doesn't believe this deal will be easy. Forest won't be willing to lower their demands by too much, given that they want to turn a profit on this player.

Danilo is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

A long-term contract complicates things, too. United are perhaps banking on Danilo wanting the move and the Tricky Trees being willing to shift a couple of players to meet PSR regulations.

Danilo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €28m. His contract expires in 2029.

