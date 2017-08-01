Eriksen: There aren’t many players who’d be able to say no to Barcelona

The Dane scored eight Premier League goals and set up 15 more last season as Spurs finished second – their highest top-flight placing since 1962/63.

Such form sparked rumours that Barça were keen for the 25-year-old to join their midfield ranks and supply the bullets for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

And Eriksen has admitted that, having already trialled with the Camp Nou giants earlier in his career, it would be difficult to say no if they ever registered an interest.

Speaking exclusively in the September 2017 issue of FourFourTwo, out Wednesday, he says: “I’ve already been there in the past [on trial as a teenager] but it didn’t work out too well.

“But, of course, Barcelona is a fantastic football club and I don’t think there are many players who would be able to say no to them. However, until there is actually some concrete interest, I don’t have an opinion about that.”

Until then, Eriksen's focus is on going one better than last season’s achievements and lifting the Premier League title for the first time in the Lilywhites’ history.

“When the new season starts and you look back, you have to be happy with the club’s best finish in Premier League history,” he says. “We can be a bit annoyed that Chelsea won 30 games, rather than the 26 we managed, but hats off to them.

“It was the second year in a row that we were fighting for the title. The plan is for next year to be our year. Fingers crossed. We all hope and dream of going one better than we did last season and making things even more exciting.

“We have proved that we have got the quality to compete at the very highest level but, of course, we would like to show it by ending up with some trophies in our hands.”

