Erling Haaland likely to stay in Germany amid Premier League interest

Erling Haaland is likely to remain at Borussia Dortmund next season, despite interest from a clutch of English clubs, according to reports.

The 20-year-old’s future is constantly subject to speculation as he continues to put in stunning performance after stunning performance, but Dortmund may be able to keep hold of their most prized asset for another year, even if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to Mark Langdon of talkSPORT, the Norwegian chose Dortmund over Real Madrid when he left Red Bull Salzburg in January last year, feeling that a move to the latter would have been too big a leap so soon.

BVB director Michael Zorc played down talk of a departure for Haaland just this week: “We are happy to have Erling and continue to plan with him,” he said. “I don’t think he is uncomfortable in Dortmund.”

He went on to add: “We believe that we will qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.”

While Haaland and co. look well placed to progress to the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League, having beaten Sevilla 3-2 away from home in the first leg of their last 16 tie – with two goals from Haaland – they currently sit six points off fourth in the Bundesliga with 16 games remaining, albeit with a game in hand over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haaland has been in sensational scoring form this season – as he has been his whole short career so far – bagging 27 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund and six in four for his country.

