Erling Haaland makes lavish £2.1m purchase, as Norwegian gets involved in deadline day

One of the biggest purchases on deadline day has not come from Manchester City - but rather their superstar striker Erling Haaland.

The 24-year-old has splashed out on two private jets - according to his image rights firm, York Promotions Ltd.

The firm's annual accounts have revealed the big purchase this week, stating: "The company has entered into an agreement to acquire an interest in two aircraft for an amount of £2,155,342."

It's a fitting purchase for the Norwegian who has made a flying start to the new Premier League season.

The City forward slammed home a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Ipswich last week, having already scored in the opening day away win over Chelsea.

Haaland runs the image rights firm with his dad and manager Alfie, with documents also indicating the Norwegian is planning to move into the soft drinks market with his own line of energy drinks.

Haaland after scoring against Fulham last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Accounts reveal Haaland has built up £12million in assets for the 12 months up to last December, with £7million of this cash in the bank.

Even at just 24, it looks as if Haaland is already getting his business interests together for his post-playing days.

