Erling Haaland makes lavish £2.1m purchase, as Norwegian gets involved in deadline day

By
published

The Manchester City forward has splashed out following a fine start to the new season

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
Haaland has splashed out following his hat-trick against Ipswich last week (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the biggest purchases on deadline day has not come from Manchester City - but rather their superstar striker Erling Haaland.

The 24-year-old has splashed out on two private jets - according to his image rights firm, York Promotions Ltd.

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.