Why Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Ivan Toney DON'T have to complete moves before transfer deadline

Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Ivan toney are some of the biggest names said to be on the move this summer, with moves accelerating as we rapidly approach the Premier League's 11 pm deadline.

The trio have each manufactured their departures in different ways this summer, although it seems certain they wouldn't be welcomed back by their respective clubs this summer if negotiations fail to make a breakthrough.

However, fortunately for the wantaway stars, the deadline tonight (Friday) doesn't necessarily doom them to a period of obscurity as they wait for January.

VIDEO: Why Newcastle United Want Marc Guehi SO Badly

Sterling, Sancho and Toney offered alternative route out

With speculation now beginning to cool regarding Raheem Sterling's future, all signs point to the winger remaining at Stamford Bridge until at least January, with links to both Manchester United and Arsenal failing to materialise at this late stage of the window.

The 29-year-old is one of the few remaining players at Chelsea who haven't been affected by the strict new wage structure, sitting atop the club's highest-earners list by some margin.

Chelsea may not, however, be burdened by his £325,000 per week wage if they are successfully able to find an alternative solution for the winger with a club outside of England.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sterling had won multiple Premier League titles before joining Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moves to both Saudi Arabia and Turkey may still be on the cards for any outcasts left without a move following Friday's deadline, with both windows closing at a later date.

The Saudi window extends up until September 2, meaning clubs have a few more days to add to their squads, though Ivan Toney's move to Al-Ahli appears to be completed someway short of that.

Meanwhile, the Turkish window remains open until September 13, meaning an ambitious bid for one of the Premier League's biggest stars may not be entirely off the cards. That's promising for any player in England's top flight seeking a move away from their respective sides, with time still left for their futures to be sorted.

Sancho could still find a way out of Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

More deadline day news

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirms why Marc Guehi's move to Newcastle United is OFF

Chelsea to move for young striker as shock alternative to Ivan Toney: report

Arsenal weighing up moves for star forwards: report

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea is ON - but two conditions still need to be met

Chelsea want ‘the next Ruben Dias’, as summer spending continues: report