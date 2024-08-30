WATCH: Southampton’s announcement video after signing Aaron Ramsdale is spellbinding

Aaron Ramsdale has joined the Saints from Arsenal on transfer deadline day

Aaron Ramsdale has departed Arsenal after three years to join Premier League rivals Southampton in a permanent switch.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at St Mary's Stadium, with Southampton paying an initial £18million for the England goalkeeper, with an extra £7million in add-ons.

