WATCH: Southampton’s announcement video after signing Aaron Ramsdale is spellbinding
Aaron Ramsdale has joined the Saints from Arsenal on transfer deadline day
Aaron Ramsdale has departed Arsenal after three years to join Premier League rivals Southampton in a permanent switch.
The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at St Mary's Stadium, with Southampton paying an initial £18million for the England goalkeeper, with an extra £7million in add-ons.
Ramsdale, who previously spent three years at Bournemouth, fell out of favour last season with Mikel Arteta preferring new signing David Raya between the sticks.
And his announcement video as Southampton's latest signing was nothing short of magical - Ramsdale dressing up as beloved Harry Potter character Hagrid.
The reveal wasn't down to a random love of the wizarding world from Ramsdale, instead it links to last season's Championship play-off final where the Saints booked their Premier League return.
Facing Leeds at Wembley, Southampton were cheered on by Ramsdale who had gone to Wembley to cheer on winger David Brooks, one of his closest friends off the pitch.
In the spirit of attending an end-of-season game in fancy dress, the England stopper chose to go to Wembley as Hagrid.
Yer a Saint, @AaronRamsdale98! 😇 pic.twitter.com/yp9OuCI8MsAugust 30, 2024
So when he was getting announced as Southampton's latest signing it made sense to include the famous "you're a wizard line" delivered by Robbie Coltrane - but with a slight twist.
Well played Southampton social team.
