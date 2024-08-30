WATCH: Southampton’s announcement video after signing Aaron Ramsdale is spellbinding

Aaron Ramsdale has departed Arsenal after three years to join Premier League rivals Southampton in a permanent switch.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at St Mary's Stadium, with Southampton paying an initial £18million for the England goalkeeper, with an extra £7million in add-ons.

Ramsdale, who previously spent three years at Bournemouth, fell out of favour last season with Mikel Arteta preferring new signing David Raya between the sticks.

And his announcement video as Southampton's latest signing was nothing short of magical - Ramsdale dressing up as beloved Harry Potter character Hagrid.

Ramsdale going 'full Hagrid' at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reveal wasn't down to a random love of the wizarding world from Ramsdale, instead it links to last season's Championship play-off final where the Saints booked their Premier League return.

Facing Leeds at Wembley, Southampton were cheered on by Ramsdale who had gone to Wembley to cheer on winger David Brooks, one of his closest friends off the pitch.

In the spirit of attending an end-of-season game in fancy dress, the England stopper chose to go to Wembley as Hagrid.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yer a Saint, @AaronRamsdale98! 😇 pic.twitter.com/yp9OuCI8MsAugust 30, 2024

So when he was getting announced as Southampton's latest signing it made sense to include the famous "you're a wizard line" delivered by Robbie Coltrane - but with a slight twist.

Well played Southampton social team.

More stories

Champions League gets new look to go along with new format

Arsenal fans will have to wait to see star signing in action

Newcastle give up on priority signing after growing tired of negotiating: report