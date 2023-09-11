Erling Haaland's OWN MANAGER tips Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Norway boss Stale Solbakken has conceded that Lionel Messi should win the 2023 Ballon d'Or, despite Erling Haaland being among the favourites after his astonishingly prolific first Manchester City season.

This year's nominees for the most prestigious individual prize in football were announced last week, with Kylian Mbappe and Haaland's Man City teammate Kevin De Bruyne also in contention.

Messi is odds-on with the bookies to claim an eighth Ballon d'Or, though, and Haaland's national team manager is finding it hard to look past Argentina's World Cup-winning captain – who is currently tearing it up for Inter Miami in MLS.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG (via GOAL), Solbakken explained: "If you ask me who I think will win, I will say Messi will win it thanks to his World Cup triumph. It still has an impact.

Haaland himself seems to fancy chances more, however, telling France Football – who present the award – when asked whether he could beat Messi: "It's a trick question. I'm definitely up there. Am I the best? Maybe. I know I can still improve a great deal. I'm still young. But yes, I believe I have a chance this year."

The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner will be revealed at the annual ceremony in Paris next month; it will be hosted by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

In addition to the main award, the Ballon d'Or Femenin – the women's equivalent – Kopa Trophy – for the best player under 21 – and the Yashin Trophy – for the top goalkeeper – will also be presented.

Karim Benzema is the current Ballon d'Or holder, with his victory last year making him just the second player other than Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to collect the gong since 2007.

Read more

QUIZ! Can you name every Ballon d'Or 2023 nominee?

RANKED! The 100 best club football badges ever

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!