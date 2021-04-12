Euro 2020 venues: UEFA confirms updates on confirmed capacities

UEFA has provided an update on the Euro 2020 venues, confirming predicted capacities for the upcoming tournament.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, understandably, most stadiums will be running at reduced capacity but up until now, it's been uncertain as to where how many fans will be permitted in each stadium, due to new strains, changing governmental advice and the possibility of the tournament being moved to a single country.

It appears that UEFA are still favouring the cross-continental approach and have now confirmed that eight of the 12 stadiums will host fans.

Budapest, Hungary, is hoping to allow 100% capacity at the Puskas Arena for its allotted games. Spectators will have to fulfill strict requirements to enter the stadium: Budapest is the only city pledging full capacity so far.

St. Petersburg, Russia, has confirmed a capacity of 50%, though there is a possibility of increasing the capacity by end of April. Baku, Azerbaijan, is also hoping for 50% - travelling fans of the participating teams will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country, though.

Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bucharest (Romania), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Glasgow (Scotland) have confirmed a capacity of 25%-33%. All bar Glasgow are hoping to raise this capacity later.

London has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25% for Wembley Stadium's three group matches plus the round of 16 match. UEFA hope that Wembley will confirm a higher capacity in early June for the semi-finals and final.

The remaining four venues are yet to confirm. Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Bilbao (Spain), Dublin (Republic of Ireland) have until 19 April to provide additional information on their plans.

Fans are encouraged to consider the ever-changing restrictions on travel and host countries' own procedures when it comes to allowing foreign travel.

