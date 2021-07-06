Euro 2020: Who are the Italy vs Spain commentators?
By Ryan Dabbs
Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy are on commentary duty for the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 clash
Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy have been given the big role of commentating on Italy versus Spain in the first semi-final clash of Euro 2020.
A familiar voice to Match of the Day viewers, Steve Wilson is a veteran of the BBC and does a lot of the big games. In 2018, he was given the FA Cup final by the Beeb for the first time.
Former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy is a regular pundit on Match of the Day and provides co-commentary for BBC games. Murphy is also a pundit on TalkSport radio.
