Euro 2020: Who are the Italy vs Spain commentators?

Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy have been given the big role of commentating on Italy versus Spain in the first semi-final clash of Euro 2020.

A familiar voice to Match of the Day viewers, Steve Wilson is a veteran of the BBC and does a lot of the big games. In 2018, he was given the FA Cup final by the Beeb for the first time.

Former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy is a regular pundit on Match of the Day and provides co-commentary for BBC games. Murphy is also a pundit on TalkSport radio.

