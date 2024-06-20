Euro 2024: Harry Kane equals another England record with goal against Denmark

By
published

England striker Harry Kane is no stranger to breaking records for his country and has now drawn level on another at Euro 2024

Harry Kane, England Euro 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane has notched up another milestone in his international career by opening the scoring for England against Denmark at Euro 2024.

The Bayern Munich centre-forward gave England the lead early on in their second Group C clash, getting on the end of a deflected ball back across the box from Kyle Walker after he exploited some half-asleep defending from Denmark.

