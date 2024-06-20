Euro 2024: Harry Kane equals another England record with goal against Denmark

Harry Kane has notched up another milestone in his international career by opening the scoring for England against Denmark at Euro 2024.

The Bayern Munich centre-forward gave England the lead early on in their second Group C clash, getting on the end of a deflected ball back across the box from Kyle Walker after he exploited some half-asleep defending from Denmark.

In doing so, Kane has equalled a 20-year-old record for his country to bring up another individual accolade after becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer last year, eclipsing Wayne Rooney’s 53 strikes.

Harry Kane has matched Michael Owen tournament record for England with Euro 2024 goal

Kane is now the only England player besides Michael Owen to have scored at four consecutive major tournaments.

The former Liverpool striker netted in his tournament debut as a teenager at the 1998 World Cup, scoring against Romania and Argentina and followed that up with goals against Romania again at Euro 2000; against Denmark at Brazil at the 2002 World Cup; and against Portugal at Euro 2004. To that point, no other England player had achieved the feat.

Kane has now equalled that, however. Having been goalless at Euro 2016, the former Tottenham Hotspur man scored six goals at 2018 World Cup, four at Euro 2020 – including the semi-final winner against Denmark– and another two at the 2022 World Cup. After going without a goal against Serbia in England’s first Euro 2024 game, Kane’s struck in the 18th minute of their second, against Denmark, on Tuesday teatime.

Michael Owen got his first England tournament goals at the 1998 World Cup (Image credit: Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis via Getty Images)

These two sides met in the semi-finals at Euro 2020, with surprise package Denmark taking the lead through Mikkel Damsgaard before conceding a Simon Kjaer own goal nine minutes later.

Kane scored a match-winning penalty for England in the first period of extra time before the Three Lions suffered a penalty shootout loss to Italy in a Wembley final.

England will take on Slovenia in their final group stage game on Tuesday evening, with kick-off set for 8pm UK time.

