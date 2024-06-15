Euro 2024: Italy coach Luciano Spalletti lays down strict rules - that Andrea Pirlo would HATE

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti has laid down strict rules ahead of Euro 2024 – with former players surely disapproving of the laws being laid down.

The Italians are the holders of the European Championship, kicking off against Albania tonight with a new-look squad from the one that won the tournament in London three years ago. Spalletti is relatively new in the role, too, having replaced Roberto Mancini when the former Manchester City boss took the Saudi Arabia job last year.

And Spalletti may have already put a target on his back with his ideas for this side, which according to Resultados Futbol's Manu Heredia claiming that PlayStation has been banned by the former Napoli man.

Italy's players have been banned from gaming (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with gaming, headphones have been banned – as have phones at the massage table.

Iconic former regista Andrea Pirlo certainly wouldn't be a fan. As revealed to FourFourTwo in an interview in 2022, Pirlo and team-mate Alessandro Nesta were huge fans of playing PlayStation, using it as a tool for bonding when Nesta first arrived at Milan.

Euro 2024: Previous Winners

"We love it; as soon as we were put in the same room, we would play all of the time,” Pirlo said. “Before and after training sessions and at training camps. It turned into a hobby, just to kill time, because we had fun and enjoyed doing it together.

“We would never play late into the night, though – only after a game where we would struggle to fall asleep, maybe.”

Andrea Pirlo reckons the PlayStation is up there with… the wheel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pirlo has even gone one further, saying in his autobiography that, “After the wheel, the PlayStation is the best invention of all time.”

It's a good job Pirlo isn't in this Italy squad…

