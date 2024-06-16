Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham's strange England goal celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold explained

Jude Bellingham has explained the strange goal celebration he shared with England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the winning goal against Serbia at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

The Real Madrid midfielder's 13th-minute goal gave England the lead, and while they were unable to find a second in the face of long periods of Serbia pressure, they did more than enough defensively to prevent the opposition from creating anything in the way of clear-cut chances.

That victory is a significant boost to England's hopes of proceeding into the knockout stages of Euro 2024, with one more win enough to put them through and potentially send them through as group leaders. One more point would probably do the trick equally well.

"That was for the Wolf crew!" - Jude Bellingham's celebration explained

After heading home from Bukayo Saka's deflected cross, Bellingham embraced his team-mates before taking a moment to mirror Alexander-Arnold in dropping to one knee and holding his face in his right hand.

Asked about that celebration by the BBC after the game, Bellingham explained: "When we play Wolf, one of the staff makes that face when he doesn't have a clue what's going on, so that was kind of a little group celebration for the Wolf crew."

By that, Bellingham is referring to the card game Werewolf, which was popular among the England team at the 2022 World Cup.

It's effectively a tabletop version of the BBC game show The Traitors or the popular online game Among Us, where the players must try and work out which of the players has been selected by the cards to act as a werewolf and 'kill' the other players.

Simple as that.

