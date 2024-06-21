Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe hit by mask ruling as France star plots return

France star Kylian Mbappe's broken nose has been one of the biggest stories of Euro 2024 so far.

The new Real Madrid forward was left in a bloody heap when he collided nose-first with Kevin Danso in Les Bleus' opening Euro 2024 clash against Austria.

France went on to register a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a Max Wober own goal after the Leeds United defender headed an Mbappe cross into his own net, but fears over Mbappe's continued involvement in Germany dominated the post-match discourse.

The 25-year-old has opted to delay surgery on his broken nose until after the tournament concludes and has had a specially-fitted mask designed to protect the injury when he does return to action.

Friday's clash against the Netherlands may be too soon for Mbappe to feature, with the forward expected to be on the bench for the heavyweight Group D clash.

But when he is able to return to the pitch, he will not be permitted to wear the mask that he has been sporting in training this week.

After putting out a plea for mask designs on social media following the injury, Mbappe has appeared in a bespoke design in the blue, white and red colours of the France flag, with his with the France Football Federation logo, plus his initials and on number on it.

Mbappé is ready (from the bench). 🎭🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NWUWRl4cNSJune 21, 2024

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose against Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

This design won't wash with the suits at UEFA however, as they prohibit anything other than a plain piece of equipment in such circumstances.

“Medical equipment worn on the playing field must be of a single colour and must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified,” state the federation's rules.

When Mbappe does return - be that in the clash against the Netherlands on Friday, in France's final group stage match against Poland or in the knockout stages - his mask will need to be a single colour and feature no logos or branding. Spoilsports...

