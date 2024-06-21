Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe hit by mask ruling as France star plots return

By
published

Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in France's opener against Austria and has had a custom mask made in a bid to return against the Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose at Euro 2024
Kylian Mbappe wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

France star Kylian Mbappe's broken nose has been one of the biggest stories of Euro 2024 so far. 

The new Real Madrid forward was left in a bloody heap when he collided nose-first with Kevin Danso in Les Bleus' opening Euro 2024 clash against Austria.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.