Kylian Mbappe expected to wear a mask for the remainder of Euro 2024 and is a doubt for France's clash vs Netherlands
The new Real Madrid superstar suffered a nasty facial injury during France's narrow win over Austria
Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for France's second group game vs Netherlands and is almost certain to wear a face mask for the rest of Euro 2024.
The Real Madrid forward suffered a nasty collision during the second half of Les Bleu's narrow 1-0 win over Austria in Dusseldorf.
It was Mbappe's first-half cross that broke the deadlock when it was nodded home by the unfortunate Maximilian Wober who registered an own goal, but Ralf Rangnick's men gave a terrific account of themselves in their Group D opener.
WATCH | How Germany Just BROKE Scotland's System
In the second half Mbappe collided with Austria's Kevin Danso and his subsequent touchline antics frustrated many fans watching on.
Receiving lengthy medical treatment, some nine minutes were added on at the end of the contest, with Olivier Giroud eventually brought on to replace the France captain.
Mbappe headed off the pitch with his nose bloodied and battered but proceeded to crawl back onto the field to avoid his side playing on with just 10 men, and eat into the clock.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
He was yellow-carded for his antics and ITV pundits Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright each had plenty to say on the incident, admitting it's a part of the game they hate to see.
"He gets an injury and is obviously frustrated but he has then gone back onto the pitch and tried to stop the play," began Keane.
"I don't like to see this, this is out of order and he has been [obviously] told by the manager to go back. He has had his treatment and then he has come back, I know players make mistakes but to go and sit on the pitch, he deserved that yellow card. I don't like to see it."
Neville added: "When he looks back he should be disappointed because he looks at [Didier] Deschamps and he then goes back on. He should feel like he has let them down."
More Euro 2024 stories
Euro 2024: Slovakia unexpectedly make history during shock win over Belgium
WATCH: Is this Bleary-eyed England fan's hilarious 4am stadium video the ultimate criticism of Gareth Southgate tactics?
Buy the card game Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold based their strange Euro 2024 England celebration on for just £13!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.