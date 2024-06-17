Kylian Mbappe expected to wear a mask for the remainder of Euro 2024 and is a doubt for France's clash vs Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt for France's second group game vs Netherlands and is almost certain to wear a face mask for the rest of Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid forward suffered a nasty collision during the second half of Les Bleu's narrow 1-0 win over Austria in Dusseldorf.

It was Mbappe's first-half cross that broke the deadlock when it was nodded home by the unfortunate Maximilian Wober who registered an own goal, but Ralf Rangnick's men gave a terrific account of themselves in their Group D opener.

In the second half Mbappe collided with Austria's Kevin Danso and his subsequent touchline antics frustrated many fans watching on.

Receiving lengthy medical treatment, some nine minutes were added on at the end of the contest, with Olivier Giroud eventually brought on to replace the France captain.

Mbappe headed off the pitch with his nose bloodied and battered but proceeded to crawl back onto the field to avoid his side playing on with just 10 men, and eat into the clock.

He was yellow-carded for his antics and ITV pundits Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright each had plenty to say on the incident, admitting it's a part of the game they hate to see.

"He gets an injury and is obviously frustrated but he has then gone back onto the pitch and tried to stop the play," began Keane.

"I don't like to see this, this is out of order and he has been [obviously] told by the manager to go back. He has had his treatment and then he has come back, I know players make mistakes but to go and sit on the pitch, he deserved that yellow card. I don't like to see it."

Neville added: "When he looks back he should be disappointed because he looks at [Didier] Deschamps and he then goes back on. He should feel like he has let them down."

