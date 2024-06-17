Euro 2024: Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai infuriates Reds fans with 'embarrassing' remarks before Hungary loss

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has rattled the cages of Reds supporters after he made comments ahead of Hungary’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Szoboszlai is captaining Hungary at Euro 2024 but could not help his side avoid a 3-1 loss to Switzerland in their opening Group A match on Saturday.

And ahead of the match, the former RB Leipzig player made some comments that have irked Liverpool supporters, with some Reds fans hoping his remarks were lost in translation.

Speaking ahead of the game, Szoboszlai appeared to express gratitude for his limited role in the final weeks of the season, which helped him avoid injury for his campaign with Hungary.

Last season, the 23-year-old started just one of Liverpool's last six league matches as the club fell away in their title charge during the latter months of April and May.

"I've just finished a difficult season, but since this was my first in the Premier League, I'm not dissatisfied with my performance, although I definitely want to have a better season next time," Szoboszlai said via the Hungarian Football Federation.

"I usually think positively, so it didn't bother me that I played a smaller role at Liverpool at the end of the season. At least the chance of injury was lower and I could focus on the European Championship earlier."

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai struggled with injury in the second half of the season with Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not clear if his words have been lost in translation but his comments certainly annoyed some Anfield fans, with one even blasting online: "Hope that's been translated wrong, because that statement is absolutely embarrassing if that's what he actually said."

Szoboszlai captained Hungary in their opener against Switzerland, but they trailed 2-0 at half-time to goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer.

The youngster assisted Barnabas Varga in scoring to narrow the deficit, but it wasn't enough as Breel Embolo added a late third goal for Switzerland.

