Euro 2024 to have MAJOR rule change - which will a huge impact on players at the tournament

Euro 2024 will see a major rule change implemented, which has the potential to have some large ramifications on players at the tournament.

Referees in the Premier League have been a lot stricter this season, issuing more yellow cards for dissent and timewasting, as well as adding on a lot more stoppage time to the end of halves.

UEFA will go one step further for Euro 2024, however, after announcing another new rule change in an attempt to help referees better explain their decisions.

Referees have been stricter this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, UEFA has told all Euro 2024 squads that only the captain is allowed to speak to referees during games to remonstrate or discuss certain decisions. If other members of the team approach the referee, they risk facing a yellow card.

This isn't necessarily to limit the abuse some match officials receive, however. Instead, it's to allow referees to better explain their decisions for certain instances without facing pressure from two or more players all attempting to have their own say, too.

"In a bid to improve the status quo, we at UEFA want referees to explain more of their decisions to all teams competing at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament," Roberto Rosetti, UEFA's managing director of refereeing, said.

"How will we do this? The idea is simple: we ask that all teams ensure their captain is the only player who speaks to the referee.

Germany will have to nominate another outfielder if Neuer is playing (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We ask the captains to ensure their team-mates do not encroach upon and surround the referee, allowing direct conversations to take place in order that the decision be relayed in a timely and respectful manner."

If the captain is a goalkeeper, though, a nominated outfield player can approach the referee. That means for teams like Germany and Slovenia, where Manuel Neuer and Jan Oblak are captains, an outfielder takes their place in speaking to the referee.

"Any team-mate ignoring his captain’s role and/or who approaches the referee showing any sign of disrespect or dissent will be shown a yellow card," Rosetti added.

"Evidently, if the captain is a goalkeeper, there will need to be an outfield player nominated who can fulfil this role should an incident occur at the opposite end of the pitch."

This rule change comes after football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), announced a similar trial was taking place earlier this year.

