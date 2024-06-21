Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Netherlands vs France?
Find out who will be bringing you the action between Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024 on the BBC
Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Netherlands vs France?
The Group D Euro 2024 clash in Leipzig is one of the most anticipated of the group stage, as perennial contenders the Netherlands take on pre-tournament favourites France. Both claimed narrow win on their opening matches and if results go their way today, either could win the group tonight with a victory.
As you'd expect, the BBC will be bringing a heavyweight crew along for this one. FourFourTwo takes a closer look.
VIDEO: Why Scotland's Clever Tactical Change Should Have Beaten Switzerland
Who are the BBC commentators for Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024?
Steve Wilson and Jermaine Jenas will be up in the BBC commentary box for Netherlands vs France.
Wilson is one of the BBC's longest-serving commentators, having been with the broadcaster since 1998 and is a familiar voice to all Match of the Day viewers.
Former Newcastle and England midfielder Jenas has enjoyed a diverse media career since he hung up his boots, from analysis on Match of the Day to presenting The One Show.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Back in the studio, Gary Lineker will present the action and will be joined by three Premier League and international greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Cesc Fabregas.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
Delayed, reprimanded, fleeced: FourFourTwo fall victim to the travel and organisational chaos threatening to derail Euro 2024
Footballers who wore masks, a list Kylian Mbappe is expected to join soon
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.