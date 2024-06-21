Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Netherlands vs France?

Wayne Rooney will be in the BBC studio

Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Netherlands vs France?

The Group D Euro 2024 clash in Leipzig is one of the most anticipated of the group stage, as perennial contenders the Netherlands take on pre-tournament favourites France. Both claimed narrow win on their opening matches and if results go their way today, either could win the group tonight with a victory.

As you'd expect, the BBC will be bringing a heavyweight crew along for this one. FourFourTwo takes a closer look.

VIDEO: Why Scotland's Clever Tactical Change Should Have Beaten Switzerland

Jermaine Jenas will be in the BBC commentary box (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Wilson and Jermaine Jenas will be up in the BBC commentary box for Netherlands vs France.

Wilson is one of the BBC's longest-serving commentators, having been with the broadcaster since 1998 and is a familiar voice to all Match of the Day viewers.

Former Newcastle and England midfielder Jenas has enjoyed a diverse media career since he hung up his boots, from analysis on Match of the Day to presenting The One Show.

Back in the studio, Gary Lineker will present the action and will be joined by three Premier League and international greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Cesc Fabregas.

