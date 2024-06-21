Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Netherlands vs France?

Find out who will be bringing you the action between Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024 on the BBC

Wayne Rooney will be in the BBC studio
Wayne Rooney will be in the BBC studio (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Group D Euro 2024 clash in Leipzig is one of the most anticipated of the group stage, as perennial contenders the Netherlands take on pre-tournament favourites France. Both claimed narrow win on their opening matches and if results go their way today, either could win the group tonight with a victory. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.