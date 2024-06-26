Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Slovakia vs Romania?
All four Group E teams at Euro 2024 are locked on three points going into today's final round of fixtures
To say Euro 2024's Group E is on a knife edge going into the final round of fixtures would be something of an understatement, as all four teams are on locked on three points.
In some ways, the permutations are simple, as if any team wins tonight, they're in the last 16. Beyond that it gets a bit more complicated, but Slovakia and Romania know that if their clash in Frankfurt ends in a draw, then they will both qualify for the knockout phase on four points.
Where in the group they finish, will depend on what happens between Ukraine and Belgium in Stuttgart. But who will be overseeing the action between Slovakia and Romania? FourFourTwo takes a look...
Who is the referee for Slovakia vs Romania at Euro 2024?
Referee for this clash will be Germany's Daniel Siebert, who has already been in charge for the draw between Georgia and the Czech Republic at Euro 2024. The 39-year-old is a part-time teacher and previously officiated in Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
His assistant referees will be fellow Germans Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Slovakia vs Romania at Euro 2024?
The fourth official in Frankfurt's Waldstadion will be Felix Zwayer, a 42-year-old real estate broker who is at his first major international tournament and has been in charge of two games at Euro 2024 so far, Italy's 2-1 win over Albania and Portugal's 3-0 cruise over Turkey.
Completing this all-German officiating crew will be Bastian Dankert as the VAR, who has been a FIFA-listed official since 2014.
