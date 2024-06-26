When would all of England's knockout games be? Full details of the potential dates and venues for each round

Berlin's Olympiastadion will host the final - but will England be there?

England’s table-topping *ahem* performance in Euro 2024’s Group C has made clear their potential route through the knockout stages and to a second straight European Championship final, which is definitely going to happen and we have been given completely and utterly no reason to think it won’t.

Gareth Southgate’s side are still waiting to find out exactly who they would play at each stage should they continue to progress through the summer tournament ahead of Wednesday evening’s games, but the venues, dates and kick-off times have been wisely set in stone by those clever and well-organised people at UEFA.

He’s what you need to know about what shifts and social engagements you need to avoid if you want to catch all the exciting England action on their thrilling run to the Euro 2024 final.

VIDEO Euro 2024: Stadiums

England have already won in Gelsenkirchen at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously they're all certainties, aren't they, but this one especially so: England will take on either the Group D third-placed side (that’s the Netherlands) or the Group E third placed side (that could be any one of Belgium, Romania, Slovakia or Ukraine) in the last 16.

That game will be played at Schalke’s Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen at 6pm German time (5pm UK time) on Sunday June 30.

England’s only victory of Euro 2024 came in the very same ground as they beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game courtesy of a Jude Bellingham header. None of England’s potential opponents have played there yet this tournament.

Quarter-finals

Dusseldorf would host England in the quarter-finals if they get there (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get past the round of 16, and England will book themselves a date with the quarter-finals in another teatime kick-off at 6pm German time (5pm UK time) on Saturday July 6.

That game will be played at Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Merkur Spiel Arena in (you guessed it) Dusseldorf, which will be a first-time visit any of the four potential combatants.

England’s opposition would be either Switzerland, who finished second to hosts Germany in Group A; or a Euro 2020 final re-match against Italy, who finished behind Spain in Group B thanks to their last-minute equaliser against Croatia in their final group game.

Sadly that’s a re-match only in the loosest sense; the trophy will not be retrospectively awarded on the basis of that game. It’s not wrestling.

Semi-finals

Will the Yellow Wall turn white for the semi-finals? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hooray! England have hypothetically made it to a third semi-final under Southgate thanks to a last minute winner from unlikely hero Lewis Dunk! Great job, Gaz! Top work, Dunkers!

That would mean a semi-final at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, otherwise known as Westfalenstadion, at 9pm local time (8pm UK time) on Wednesday July 10.

Austria are the only one of four potential opponents yet to be confirmed for that game: it could again be any one of those inseparable Group E sides again or the Netherlands (whichever they’ve not played already); the Group F runners-up (that would be the Czech Republic, Georgia or Turkey); or possibly another highly-entertaining clash with Slovenia.

Turkey are the only ones of that little lot to have already played in Dortmund, and none of them will have visited for the knockout stages.

The final

The European Championships trophy awaits the winning side in Berlin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Berlin now awaits this as-yet imaginary England side in the final, which is set for 9pm local time (8pm UK time) on Sunday July 14.

Berlin’s Olympiastadion – home to Hertha Berlin – will host the final, with Spain the only one of England’s potential opponents to have played there already: it was the scene of their 3-0 over Croatia.

Other potential opponents, you ask? Germany, Denmark, Portugal, France, one of the Group E lot, either of the two the progress out of Czech Republic/Georgia/Turkey, Hungary or Slovenia.

Basically in the bag already, isn’t it?

