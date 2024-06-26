When would all of England's knockout games be? Full details of the potential dates and venues for each round

By
published

All the times, dates and stadiums if England go all the way to the final at Euro 2024

A general view shows the teams warming up on either side of a mock-up of the former Berlin Wall bearing the inscrition "Together gainst Walls, together with Berlin" standing across the pitch before the start of German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha BSC Berlin v RB Leipzig, at the Olymic Stadium in Berlin on November 9, 2019. - Germany celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images) Euro 2024 stadiums
Berlin's Olympiastadion will host the final - but will England be there? (Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s table-topping *ahem* performance in Euro 2024’s Group C has made clear their potential route through the knockout stages and to a second straight European Championship final, which is definitely going to happen and we have been given completely and utterly no reason to think it won’t.

Gareth Southgate’s side are still waiting to find out exactly who they would play at each stage should they continue to progress through the summer tournament ahead of Wednesday evening’s games, but the venues, dates and kick-off times have been wisely set in stone by those clever and well-organised people at UEFA.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.